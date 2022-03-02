Taylorsville Business Assoc. to meet March 3

After a long period of ups and downs with COVID-19, impacts on business, and overall morale, the Taylorsville Business Association (TBA) leaders have decided to open up a new in-person meeting to discuss the future of the TBA. “We made many achievements in a short time, but that was definitely brought to a stop in the spring of 2020,” said Jennifer Martin, TBA President.

Topics to address include: current and/or future board members, the direction the TBA serves, and reestablishing the Association. The TBA has lost some businesses and gained others. There are exciting developments including the House of Pho and Eggroll opening soon, along with the Courthouse Park in progress, Martin noted.

The TBA will meet on this Thursday, March 3, at 11:30 a.m. on the CVCC Alexander campus, Room 216, and will plan to meet regardless of amount of attendees. There will be light hors d’oeuvres or a light lunch.

Those attending should email jmartin@taylorsvilletimes.com.