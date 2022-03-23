Authorities find body in area after man reported missing
On Monday, March 21, 2022, decomposed human remains were located in the Hiddenite Community of Alexander County, stated Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman in a press release. The remains were found in a wooded area located approximately thirty yards off of Sulphur Springs Road. It is estimated that the body has been deceased for a number of weeks. Due to the level of decomposition, an identification has not been made.
The body was discovered by members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department. These members were assisting in the ground search for a missing person, Kenneth Dale Walker, W/M, age 54, who was reported missing on February 24, 2022. During the search, Fire Department members located the remains and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were discovered approximately ¼ mile away from the missing person’s residence on Sulphur Springs Road.
An autopsy was scheduled and conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The results of that autopsy were not included in the press release.
Sheriff Bowman would like to thank the Hiddenite Fire Department for their assistance in this matter.
If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-1111 or (828) 632-2911, or Alexander County Crimestoppers at (828) 632-8555.