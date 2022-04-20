Voter registration deadline April 22 for primary

The regular voter registration deadline is Friday, April 22, for the May 17 primary election.

Eligible individuals have the following options to register to vote:

• Existing NC Division of Motor Vehicles Customers May Submit a voter registration application online at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/Pages/voter-registration-application.aspx.

• All Eligible individuals may fill out the NC Voter Registration Application (at https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Voter_Registration/NCVoterRegForm_06W.pdf) and mail it to the county board of elections.

Registered voters who want to change their party affiliation for the 2022 primary election must do so by the April 22 deadline. Party affiliation changes are not permitted during the early voting period or on election day.

Voters can check their voter registration status and political party affiliation by using the online voter search at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/