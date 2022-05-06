Andrew James Palmer, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.

Andrew was born December 3, 1949, in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, the son of the late Robert Palmer and Elsie Jean Back Palmer.

He graduated from Lake Erie College in Ohio with two bachelor degrees in History and Business. He retired from Parker Hannifin, where he was a purchasing agent. He was an Army Reserve veteran and was of the Catholic faith. Andrew enjoyed fishing, camping, the outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved history, photography, and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Burton Palmer.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Jennifer Jones (Ed) of Madison, Ohio; his son, Andy Palmer (Bridget) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Weston Palmer, Sammy Palmer, Eddie Jones, Connor Jones, and Katie Jones; his sisters, Dorothy Sukalac (James), Mary Hollowell, Catherin Saxon, and Veronica Boylan (Daniel).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

