Grand opening, concert set for Sunday at Courthouse Park

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners invites the public to the grand opening and dedication ceremony of the Alexander County Courthouse Park and Rotary Performance Stage on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. The dedication will feature remarks from local dignitaries and those involved in the park’s planning and construction. The park’s first concert will feature Ultimate Aldean at 4:00 p.m.

The new Alexander County park, located at 101 West Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville, features a performance stage, a splash pad, a playground, a picnic shelter, restrooms, a lawn-game area, and more. The park also includes our Charters of Freedom, which are life-size replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights donated by Foundation Forward, Inc. In addition, there are colorful murals on opposite corners of the park.

Chairman Ronnie Reese said he is proud that Alexander County Government has invested in this new park.

“The opening of the Alexander County Courthouse Park is definitely the highlight of the year. As Commissioners, we are proud to offer additional recreational opportunities for our citizens,” Reese said. “This new county park will provide a place for families and friends to enjoy time together, whether it’s at a concert, cooling off at the splash pad, or just enjoying a picnic. It’s an exciting time for Alexander County citizens.”

Alexander County Government is thankful for the generosity of the Taylorsville Rotary Club and their donors for providing a portion of the financial support needed for the construction of the performance stage. In recognition of that contribution to the overall expense, the facility is named “Rotary Performance Stage.”

The park was designed by McGill Associates and constructed by Lail Builders.

Following the dedication and ribbon cutting, the band Ultimate Aldean will entertain the crowd beginning at 4:00 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage. Live Nation has dubbed Ultimate Aldean as the “World’s Greatest Tribute to Jason Aldean,” and lead singer Greg Wyatt West has earned the title of “Best Jason Aldean Look-Alike.” Ultimate Aldean performs on a recurring basis at Jason Aldean’s Rooftop Kitchen and Bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The concert is free of charge, courtesy of Alexander County Government.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy the park dedication, ribbon cutting, and concert on Sunday, May 15, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. No dogs or coolers allowed.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is owned and operated by Alexander County Government for the citizens of Alexander County.