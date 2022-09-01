Former state prison officer faces felony drug charge

A local woman who formerly worked at the state prison has been charged with providing illicit drugs to inmates.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Caroline Nicole Lyon, age 29 of Statesville, NC, was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Providing Drugs to Inmates, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

This arrest is the result of an extended investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

Lyon was a Correctional Officer employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections. Lyon provided suboxone and synthetic marijuana (also known as K2) to inmates. These narcotics have a prison value of approximately $300,000.

Lyon was placed under a $10,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, September 12, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation is continuing, said Bowman.