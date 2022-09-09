Clarence “Ray” Sloop, 93, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in Wilkes County.

Mr. Sloop was born on February 1, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late C.P. Sloop and Stella Elliot Sloop. Ray proudly served his country in the US Army. Before retiring, Ray worked as a dispatcher for Holly Farms and Tyson. He was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ray include his wife of 75 years, Cleeda Fern Sloop, and sons, Brent Sloop and Ricky Sloop.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., in the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1300 Liberty Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636. Pastor Jason Penley will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Hospice, 126 Executive Drive, Suite 110, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

