Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar opens in Bethlehem
Player’s Ridge Golf Course announces the opening of Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar, the new restaurant in their clubhouse located at 1157 Players Ridge Road in Hickory (Bethlehem). A ribbon cutting will kick off the grand opening festivities on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the clubhouse.
Josh Riddle, owner of the new restaurant, invites the public to join in the festivities of the grand opening day. In addition to a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar features facilities for meetings and outings.
The restaurant, which is open to the public, is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A full bar is available for patrons.