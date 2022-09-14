Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar opens in Bethlehem

Player’s Ridge Golf Course announces the opening of Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar, the new restaurant in their clubhouse located at 1157 Players Ridge Road in Hickory (Bethlehem). A ribbon cutting will kick off the grand opening festivities on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the clubhouse.

Josh Riddle, owner of the new restaurant, invites the public to join in the festivities of the grand opening day. In addition to a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar features facilities for meetings and outings.

The restaurant, which is open to the public, is open Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A full bar is available for patrons.

“We’ll be having daily specials,” said Riddle. “There’s a wide variety of food selection on the menu including some of my family recipes. Come check us out to enjoy your new dining experience!”

Player’s Ridge Golf Course has recently experienced a transformation, and the addition of a new restaurant only heightens the experience at the Bethlehem golf course.

“Player’s Ridge Restaurant & Bar features two great chefs and friendly wait staff,” said Riddle. “Many thanks to Dale Burgess and Judy Abernathy for all of their help and sharing their tasty recipes.”

The grand opening day events are set for Saturday, September 17, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the ribbon cutting arranged by the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation. Grand opening festivities include live music beginning at 6:00 p.m.