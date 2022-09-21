LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Alda Deane Price, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Lindsay Kevin Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 21, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 19th day of September, 2022.

ALDA DEANE PRICE

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administratrix

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

One-stop early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, October 20, 2022, to Saturday, November 5, 2022:

• Alexander Senior Center , 730 7th street SW, Taylorsville

• Bethlehem Community Fire & Rescue , 7373 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville

• Hiddenite Fire Department , 4975 NC Hwy 90 East, Hiddenite

All three sites will be open 12 weekdays 8:00am until 7:30pm and 2 Saturdays October 29 and November 5 8:00am until 3:00pm.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them beginning September 9, 2022. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the board of elections. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. November 1, 2022.

In the general election, voters will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices.

The voter registration deadline for this election is 5 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022. Eligible individuals who are not registered in Alexander County by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide documentation of their residence.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov

Ray Warren, Chairman Alexander County

Board of Elections

5310 Call For Projects

Greater Hickory Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a workshop for area transportation service providers interested in applying for projects funded by the Section 5310 Program. The workshop will be held at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments located at 1880 2nd Ave NW, Hickory, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 2PM. The 5310 Program funds transportation projects serving the elderly and individuals with disabilities. The workshop will provide an overview of the grant application, selection process, and project requirements for the program. For more information, or if your organization cannot attend, contact Averi Ritchie at 828-322-9191 before 5 PM on Sept. 29.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

22 SP 64

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Robert Craft and Laura Craft (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Robert Craft) to Alan G. Carpenter, P.A., Trustee(s), dated September 25, 2015, and recorded in Book No. 585, at Page 1120 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on October 7, 2022 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Taylorsville in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL of Lot Nos. 109-116, inclusive, in Block D of the GREENLEA NORTH SUBDIVISION, as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 3, page 32, Alexander County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 186 Bowman Court, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Parcel ID: 0003223

PIN: 3725291539

Property address: 186 Bowman Court, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 9091 – 35793

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

22 SP 74

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Russell P. Woodall and Wanda L. Kozee (Deceased) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Russell P. Woodall and Wanda L. Kozee) to Kellam & Pettit, Trustee(s), dated July 23, 2010, and recorded in Book No. 0541, at Page 2362 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on October 7, 2022 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Stony Point in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

The following described property:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in Gwaltneys Township, Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on an iron stake located in the line of R.O. Martin, said stake being a corner of Raymond Loudermilt, and running South 13 degrees 31 minutes 20 seconds West 429 feet to the R.G. Martin Line to an old iron stake; thence North 49 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 336.75 feet with the fence in R.G. Martin line to an iron stake; thence North 7 degrees 40 minutes 10 seconds West 148.41 feet to an iron stake; thence North 66 degrees 23 minutes 45 seconds West 212.64 feet to a point in the pavement of SR 1474; thence North 85 degrees 31 minutes 30 seconds East 141.47 feet to a railroad spike in the center of SR 1474; thence North 72 degrees 4 minutes 40 seconds East 157.93 feet to a railroad spike in the center of SR 1474; thence South 36 degrees 11 minutes 10 seconds East 70.50 feet to an iron stake; thence South 80 degrees 40 minutes 40 seconds East 239.35 feet to the point and place of beginning, containing 2.9 acres according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, for Mary Martin and Patsy Ann M. Bowles dated November 20, 1987 and revised April 18, 1988. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 852 Hill Farm Road, Stony Point, North Carolina.

Assessor’s Parcel No: 0011180

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 8170 – 31499

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

22 SP 75

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Douglas Racine and Sonya Racine (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Douglas Racine and Sonya Racine) to The Law Firm of Hutchens, Senter & Britton, P.A., Trustee(s), dated May 3, 2019, and recorded in Book No. 616, at Page 1985 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina. The Deed of Trust was modified by the following: A Loan Modification recorded on November 18, 2021, in Book No. 646, at Page 1303, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on October 7, 2022 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Taylorsville in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL OF Tract 3 of the David C. Barnes Estate set forth in plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 69 of the Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 4252 All Healing Springs Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH a 2002 Schultz doublewide manufactured home, Serial No. HOGA20K03547AB, which has been permanently affixed to the hereinabove described real estate, and a Declaration of Intent is recorded in Book 613 at Page 2390 of the Alexander County Registry.

FOR BACK TITLE see deed recorded in Book 613 at Page 2393 of the Alexander County Registry, this being the same property conveyed therein. For further back title, see deeds recorded in Book 538 at Page 2364 and Book 362 at Page 348 of the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family

Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 10076 – 41123

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Johnny Howard Norris, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2022.

CHERI L KLAVER

310 Earl Icenhour Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenna Faye Lafferty, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of September, 2022.

GLENNA V PARKS

140 Woodfield Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Susan Little Sharon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of December, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of August, 2022.

JEFFREY DWIGHT LITTLE

2335 20th AVE CT NE

Hickory, NC 28601

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Judy Parker Wiggins, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hattie Moize Mayberry Parker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 1st, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 29th day of August, 2022.

JUDY PARKER WIGGINS,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

