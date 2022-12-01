Lail in Top 5 for national “Fab Over 40” recognition

Alexander Central High School alumna Laura Lail is a quarterfinalist in the Fab Over 40 Contest to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Ms. Lail currently resides in Charlotte, working as a mortgage manager, and is a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College, said her mother, Marenda Boyce.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 29, Lail was ranked #4 in the quarterfinals.

Anyone can vote one free vote daily or can buy “hope votes” that benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation, $1.00 each. Proceeds go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The public may vote for Laura by Dec. 1, 2022, 10 p.m. EST, online at: votefab40.com/2022/laura-lail.

There are Semi-Final and Final stages remaining with the winner to be announced on December 15. The winner will receive two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 cash, and a spa-cation.