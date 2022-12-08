Code In issued at Millersville Christian Academy

Lockdown occurred after men with rifle seen nearby



Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell told The Times that, out of an abundance of caution, deputies responded to the area around Millersville Christian Academy (MCA) on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Pennell said a parent of an MCA student who was entering to pick up a child observed two men, one with an AR-style rifle, walking on property adjacent to the school near Fowler Hill Road. School security staff alerted law enforcement and the school was placed on a Code In as officers responded and searched the vicinity.