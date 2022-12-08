| logout
Code In issued at Millersville Christian Academy
Lockdown occurred after men with rifle seen nearby
Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell told The Times that, out of an abundance of caution, deputies responded to the area around Millersville Christian Academy (MCA) on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Pennell said a parent of an MCA student who was entering to pick up a child observed two men, one with an AR-style rifle, walking on property adjacent to the school near Fowler Hill Road. School security staff alerted law enforcement and the school was placed on a Code In as officers responded and searched the vicinity.
Sheriff Pennell said a search of the area failed to locate the suspicious men. Officers stayed on the scene at the school until students were dismissed. Pennell said his officers received assistance from Taylorsville Police Department, NC State Highway Patrol, and NC Probabtion/Parole officers.