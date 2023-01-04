Logging accident claims life Dec. 27

A local man lost his life in a logging accident last week.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at around 11:49 a.m., Iredell County Emergency Communications center received a call about a logging accident near 4931 Linneys Mill Road in Union Grove, said Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, which was an extreme distance from Linneys Mill Road, said Pennell.

The incident was very close to the county line between Alexander and Iredell counties. Central Volunteer Fire Department, North Iredell Rescue Squad, Iredell County EMS, Iredell County Emergency Management, Iredell County Fire Marshall’s Office, and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with this incident.

The investigation shows that Clarence Andrew Russell, Jr., age 44 of Taylorsville, died as a result of a logging accident, according to Sheriff Pennell. No further details were relased.

Russell’s obituary may be viewed at: https://www.taylorsvilletimes.com/2022/12/27/clarence-andy-andrew-russell-jr/