Charles E. Moore, 33, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Charles was born April 9, 1989, in Lucas County, Ohio, the son of George Rodney Moore and Grace Marie Allen Moore of Taylorsville.

He worked for Mid-State Construction for over 10 years and was of the Baptist faith. He loved riding motorcycles and having a cold one with his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fiancée and loved his furry animals.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Nicole Grace Moore of Alexander County; his fiancée, Stephanie Meixsell; his sister, Jessica Meneses (Carlos) of Taylorsville; his brothers, Stephen Jakab (Karen) of Sawmills, and D. J. Jakab (Kristina) of Lenoir; six nieces; two nephews; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

