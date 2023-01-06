Motorcyclist dies in collision

A local man lost his life in a motorcycle collision with a truck this week.

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on US 64 near Golf Course Lane, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger. A 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster was traveling east on US 64, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a westbound 2003 Chevrolet truck.

A secondary collision occurred when another eastbound vehicle struck the motorcycle driver after the initial collision.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Charles Eugene Moore, 33, of Taylorsville, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Gregory Daniels, 53, of Taylorsville, was transported by Alexander County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Harley-Davidson as a contributing circumstance in the initial collision, Swagger stated. The roadway was closed for over four hours during the on-scene investigation.