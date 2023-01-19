Information sought on missing Taylorsville woman

It’s been nine months since the family of Taylorsville resident Bethany Lee Brown has had any word of her whereabouts, according to her sister, Jenna Laywell.

Brown, age 39, a mother of three, was last seen on April 8, 2022, at her home at 81 Caldwell Drive just north of Taylorsville.

Bethany Lee Brown was born in Alexander County on Dec. 2, 1983. She has brown hair, blue eyes, a medium complexion, stands 5’ 5” tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

“Her mother and I would really like for her to be home,” said Mrs. Laywell.

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators confirmed this is an active case and the investigation is continuing.

A $500 reward is being offered by Alexander County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the location of Ms. Brown.

Anyone with information on Bethany Lee Brown is asked to call Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Dennis Foster at 828-632-1111 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers (you may remain anonymous) at 828-632-8555.