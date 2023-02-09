Parlier wins County Spelling Bee

By ANGELA FARR KING

The Alexander County Spelling Bee was held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Alexander Central Auditorium. Participants included the top two spellers from each elementary school and each middle school in the county.

The winner for this year’s spelling bee was Addison Parlier, an eighth grader from West Alexander Middle School. Addison had to spell two words correctly back-to-back to win the bee. She spelled “ricochet” and “symmetrical” correctly for the win.

The runner-up was Jace Foster, a fourth grader from Bethlehem Elementary School. The final word that Jace spelled correctly was “marionette.”

Ms. Cristi Julsrud led the competition as pronouncer by calling out words, sentences, and definitions. She is an English teacher at Alexander Central High School.

The judges were Ms. Andrea Robinette, Director of Federal Programs, Testing and Accountability, Dr. Alisha Cloer, Director of Human Resources, and Ms. Crystal Hoke, Director of Career and Technical Education. Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent of Alexander County Schools, attended to hand out the awards and congratulate the students.