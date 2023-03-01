Randall “Skeet” Lee Ham, 58, of Statesville, passed away on March 1, 2023, at his home after an extended illness.

Skeet was born on December 11, 1964, in Iredell County, to the late Mebane Robert Ham and Olivia Joy Robbins Goforth. Skeet worked at Statesville Glass and Shower Door and he attended Beulah Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Nicole Ashley Dishman; his stepfather, Bill Goforth; and his stepmother, Lucille Hager.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Jean Marie Farmer Ham of the home; a son, Mebane Ham of Statesville; a daughter, Allison Ham of Statesville; a stepbrother, Robert Goforth and wife Lorie of Statesville; a sister, Teresa Wendy Sapp and husband Bryant of Winston-Salem; and a grandchild, Paxton Julius Dishman.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery, 488 Hill Farm Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at 1:00 p.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Blaine Keaton will officiate.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Ham Family.