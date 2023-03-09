Board of Education to meet Mar. 13

The next meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education will be Monday, March 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board of Education Office, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The agenda is as follows:

1. Meeting Opening

• A. Call to Order – Ramie Robinson, Chairman

• B. Pledge of Allegiance – Bethlehem Elementary Students

• C. Approval of Agenda – Chairman Robinson

• D. Honors and Recognitions – Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent

• E. Public Comment – Chairman Robinson

2. Consent Agenda

• A. Minutes

• B. Budget Amendments/Transfers

• C. Field Trips

• D. Head Start Monthly Documents

• E. Additional School Fundraising Requests

• F. Minor BOE Policy Changes

3. Reports

• A. Bethlehem Elementary Update – Charles Draper, Principal

• B. Review of BOE Policy No. 3226/4205 – Internet Safety – Kim Bishop, Technology Coordinator

• C. Transportation Audit Update – Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer & Chris Campbell, Director of Maintenance

• D. BOE Committee Reports – Ramie Robinson, Chairman

• E. Summer Learning Opportunities – Dr. Betsy Curry, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction

• F. Mid-Year Academic Achievement Update – Dr. Betsy Curry, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction

• G. Award of Honor Guidelines – Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent

• H. Superintendent’s Report – Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent

4. Unfinished Business

• A. Proposed BOE Policy Revisions, Second Reading – Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer

• B. Proposed New BOE Policy, Second Reading – Ms. Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer

5. New Business

• A. Proposed BOE Policy Revisions, First Reading – Ms. Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer

• B. Alexander County Head Start Covid 19 Mitigation Policy – Cathy Knepp, Head Start Director

• C. Head Start Continuation Grant for July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 – Cathy Knepp, Head Start Director

• D. Proposed AEC Academic Calendar for the 2023-2024 School Year – Dr. Denita Dowell-Reavis, ACS Communications Director

6. Closed Session

• A. Executive Session per North Carolina General Statute 143-318.11(a)(6)

7. Open Session

• A. Approval of Personnel Agenda – Chairman Robinson

8. Adjournment

• A. Adjournment – Chairman Robinson