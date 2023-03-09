Board of Education to meet Mar. 13
The next meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education will be Monday, March 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board of Education Office, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The agenda is as follows:
1. Meeting Opening
• A. Call to Order – Ramie Robinson, Chairman
• B. Pledge of Allegiance – Bethlehem Elementary Students
• C. Approval of Agenda – Chairman Robinson
• D. Honors and Recognitions – Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent
• E. Public Comment – Chairman Robinson
2. Consent Agenda
• A. Minutes
• B. Budget Amendments/Transfers
• C. Field Trips
• D. Head Start Monthly Documents
• E. Additional School Fundraising Requests
• F. Minor BOE Policy Changes
3. Reports
• A. Bethlehem Elementary Update – Charles Draper, Principal
• B. Review of BOE Policy No. 3226/4205 – Internet Safety – Kim Bishop, Technology Coordinator
• C. Transportation Audit Update – Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer & Chris Campbell, Director of Maintenance
• D. BOE Committee Reports – Ramie Robinson, Chairman
• E. Summer Learning Opportunities – Dr. Betsy Curry, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction
• F. Mid-Year Academic Achievement Update – Dr. Betsy Curry, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction
• G. Award of Honor Guidelines – Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent
• H. Superintendent’s Report – Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent
4. Unfinished Business
• A. Proposed BOE Policy Revisions, Second Reading – Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer
• B. Proposed New BOE Policy, Second Reading – Ms. Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer
5. New Business
• A. Proposed BOE Policy Revisions, First Reading – Ms. Sharon Mehaffey, Chief Financial Officer
• B. Alexander County Head Start Covid 19 Mitigation Policy – Cathy Knepp, Head Start Director
• C. Head Start Continuation Grant for July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 – Cathy Knepp, Head Start Director
• D. Proposed AEC Academic Calendar for the 2023-2024 School Year – Dr. Denita Dowell-Reavis, ACS Communications Director
6. Closed Session
• A. Executive Session per North Carolina General Statute 143-318.11(a)(6)
7. Open Session
• A. Approval of Personnel Agenda – Chairman Robinson
8. Adjournment
• A. Adjournment – Chairman Robinson