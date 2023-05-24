Fire claims home, five dogs

By MICAH HENRY

A local woman has lost her home in a devastating fire which occurred Thursday, May 18, 2023, in the Wittenburg Community.

Assistant Fire Marshal Garrett Huffman told The Times that the fire was in a singlewide mobile home at 139 Wilderness Lane, Taylorsville. The homeowner, Kimberly Moore Greiner, was at work when the fire broke out. The fire was mainly in the kitchen area but burned a large hole in the roof and caused smoke damage throughout the home, rendering it a total loss. Huffman said that Greiner reported five dogs died in the fire.

Firefighters from Wittenburg, Ellendale, Bethlehem, and Hiddenite fire departments extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Sadly, Huffman said Greiner did not have insurance on her home. To assist Greiner, friends have set up an online fundraising page for Greiner via Go Fund Me, located at https://gofund.me/f0f63f4a.