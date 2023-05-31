Buy Local Challenge has more than $4,000 in prizes



The 2023 Buy Local Challenge officially kicks off today, May 31, offering local customers a chance to win big prizes from 41 participating businesses.

“The Taylorsville Times is pleased to once again partner with Alexander County government to offer our residents and the business community a bit of normalcy with The Buy Local Challenge Promotion,” said Steve Garland, General Manager of The Times.

This year, the promotion is back and it’s as strong as ever with over $4,000 in prizes up for grabs from multiple businesses. Shoppers are urged to visit local participating businesses and register for the individual prizes.

“Please remember to register at as many local merchants as possible, as the more you visit and shop with, the more chances you have to win the $1,000 Alexander County shopping spree Grand Prize, the Dollywood trip package, and the $100 gift certificate. All local merchant prize registrations roll up to enter you for those top three prize drawings as well,” Garland commented.

David Icenhour, Alexander County Economic Development Director, stated, “The EDC is happy to continue partnering with The Taylorsville Times in the Buy Local Challenge. As we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we support our local businesses. While everyone has suffered during the past three years, many of our local businesses have been especially hard hit. This Buy Local Challenge is a great way for consumers to have a positive impact on our local economy. I hope everyone will visit the participating businesses to register for the prizes, but also to take time to explore what they have to offer and do business there.”

The list of participating businesses and their corresponding prizes is detailed in the special “Buy Local” Challenge section included in this week’s issue of The Times.

The promotion ends June 25, 2023.