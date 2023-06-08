New County Manager Shane Fox meets staff

On his first morning on the job, Thursday, June 8, 2023, new Alexander County Manager Shane Fox met with county government department heads at the Alexander County Services Center in downtown Taylorsville.

Fox told staff he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting at Appalachian State University and worked for Martin Starnes and Associates CPAs for ten years, beginning in Taylorsville. During that time, he worked on the compliance audit for Alexander County DSS in 2005. In 2015, he transitioned to work as the Executive Director of the High Country Council of Governments, followed by a stint as Deputy County Manager and CFO of Cleveland County and, most recently, served as Blowing Rock Town Manager.

Fox said he is a very open and relatable person and, as County Manager, hopes to build solid relationships with county department leaders and staff. He plans to be very visible in the various departments and in the community. Fox aims to visit the various county departments often, to get to know everyone and the successes and challenges of each department.

“I like getting to know the people I work with. It helps me understand the departments in action, the jobs they do, the needs they have. And I will have an open door policy,” the county manager stated.

Fox said he chose Alexander County because it feels like home. As a native of the Dudley Shoals area of Caldwell County, he grew up in a rural area and he and his family hope to find a home in Alexander County or eastern Caldwell by this fall, to return to more natural surroundings. Fox and his wife, Jennifer, have three children.

He noted that one thing which attracted him to work in local government is the feeling that he can help make a difference in his community.

“I look forward to working here in Alexander County. Each department has a role in helping the citizens and making the County better, and that’s exciting. That’s why I like doing what I do. Alexander County is in a great financial situation and has a dedicated workforce. My mom and dad worked in the furniture industry, so I know what it means to work.”

“It’s an honor to be here,” Fox related.