Paul Moody White, 88, of Statesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 10, 1934, in Forsyth County, the son of the late Moody White and Lucy Templeton White. Paul was a US Army veteran and was of the Methodist faith. He was a self-employed grading contractor.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughters, Beth Carter of Oak Island, Tempe Moore of Greensboro, Jane MacKinnon of Houston, Texas, and Laura Harmon of Statesville; the mother of his children, Elizabeth Tuttle Newman; and his sisters, Judith White and Maryann Lackey.

A gathering of friends and family will be at his farmhouse from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

