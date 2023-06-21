Vashti Day Celebration set June 24

Chief Coty Fox of Vashti Volunteer Fire Department would like to invite the community to come out to the 46th Annual Vashti Day Celebration on Saturday, June 24, 2023. This year’s celebration is to include breakfast, a parade, and homemade ice cream.

Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is dine in or carry out. It will be at the station, located at 21 Vashti Fire Dept Rd., Taylorsville NC, 28681.

The breakfast menu consists of an adult plate to include country ham, sausage, and/or bacon. With sides to include scrambled eggs, grits, pepper gravy, and biscuits. Plates include a drink. Adult plate with 1 choice of meat will be $8 and an adult plate with all 3 meats will be $10. A child’s plate will include your choice of 1 meat and smaller portioned sides for $6. There is also the choice of a ham, sausage, or bacon biscuit for $5 each. Drinks will include a cup of coffee, orange juice, milk, sodas, or water for $1 each.

The department will have homemade ice cream back this year, beginning at 10 a.m. Flavors will be Chocolate – frosty style, Vanilla – frosty style, Black Cherry, Strawberry, Peach, Pineapple, and Oreo. Be sure to come by the station and get some as you head to sit down and watch the parade. Ice cream will be $3 per cup or get a family pack of 4 cups for $10.

The parade line up will begin at 10 a.m. at Vashti Baptist Church, 6510 Vashti Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681, with the parade itself beginning at 11 a.m. This year’s Grand Marshal will be Shirley Daniels of the Vashti Community. The parade is open to any person or agency that wishes to participate and candy may be thrown. There is usually a wide variety of participants, including fire trucks, horses, ATVs, classic cars, political parties, and church floats. The parade route will go right on Vashti Rd. from Vashti Baptist Church, turn left on the second entrance to Old Vashti Rd., go around the loop to the intersection with Vashti Rd., and disperse from there.

For more information, email Lieutenant Cortni Fox at vashtifire@gmail.com or text or call 828-352-4072.