Hot forecast for July 4th weekend

The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville area from Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area Saturday. The strongest thunderstorms may organize into a line and produce small hail and damaging winds. Strong high pressure will create hot temperatures over the weekend.

High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, with humid conditions in place, will produce heat index values of 100 to 105 on Saturday and Sunday afternoons along and south of the I-85 corridor.