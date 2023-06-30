| logout
Hot forecast for July 4th weekend
The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville area from Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4:
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area Saturday. The strongest thunderstorms may organize into a line and produce small hail and damaging winds. Strong high pressure will create hot temperatures over the weekend.
High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, with humid conditions in place, will produce heat index values of 100 to 105 on Saturday and Sunday afternoons along and south of the I-85 corridor.
Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.