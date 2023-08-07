Over 1,700 without power in Alexander

Following the severe thunderstorm on Monday, August 7, more than 1,700 customers were without power in Alexander County.



Duke Energy’s website showed 1,278 customers without power in 37 outage locations as of 6:15 p.m. August 7. Energy United indicated 451 members without electricity at that time.

The National Weather Service issued alerts to the Alexander County area that afternoon for high winds, with up to 80 mph winds radar indicated and up to quarter-sized hail possible.