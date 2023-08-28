Collision kills two on NC 16

Two men died in a three-car collision on NC 16 in the Sugar Loaf Community over the weekend, according to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey, of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Saturday, August 26, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 16 near Mount Olive Church Road. A 2002 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on NC 16, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a northbound 1991 Mazda Miata. After the initial collision, the Escalade spun out of control and was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon, that was also traveling north on NC 16.

The driver of the Escalade, Joshua Lance Mayberry, 36, of North Wilkesboro, became entrapped in the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A juvenile in the vehicle was transported by EMS to an area hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Miata, Justin Ryan Combs, 29, of Wilkesboro, became entrapped in the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Tuscon, Daniel Eugene Walker, 68, of Vale, was transported by EMS to Wilkes Regional Medical Center in Wilkesboro, with minor injuries.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case. All occupants were restrained by seatbelts. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately two hours.