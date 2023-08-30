NCWorks shares important information for former MG+BW employees

NCWorks has shared helpful information for those who lost their jobs as a result of the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams closure:

Reports that employees’ last day of employment will be in October are incorrect. The last day of employment was the last day worked, which was in most cases August 25, 2023.

NCWorks has confirmed with the company that former employees will not be paid in lieu of a 60-day notice.

NCWorks encourages former employees to register as individuals at NCWorks.gov immediately. This should be done prior to applying for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits.

Former employees should file a claim for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits as soon as possible after registering for work with NCWorks.gov. There is no need to visit a physical location to file a claim; just visit https://des.nc.gov to apply online.

NCWorks Career Centers are not “unemployment offices” and they do not process unemployment claims. NCWorks staff can, however, walk you through the process of filing an unemployment claim while also providing services to help search for work.

For more information, call the NCWorks Career Center at (828) 466-5535.

NCWorks offers Rapid Response Benefits Information Sessions on August 31, September 6-7

Those who were affected by the closing of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams are invited to attend an NCWorks Rapid Response Benefits Information Session. Attendees will learn more about unemployment benefits, job search assistance, training, and more.

Dates for the information sessions are Thursday, August 31, Wednesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center (230 Industrial Boulevard, Taylorsville).

These information sessions are being provided by NCWorks and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments Workforce Development Board.

To register, call the NCWorks Career Center at (828) 466-5535.

NCWorks plans job fair on September 12

To assist those who recently lost their jobs, NCWorks and the Western Piedmont Workforce Development Board are planning an Alexander County Job Fair on Tuesday, September 12 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Employers that would like to participate in the job fair should contact Russ Vickers at russ.vickers@commerce.nc.gov.

For more information, call the NCWorks Career Center at (828) 466-5535.