450 vendors signed up for Taylorsville Apple Festival

The Taylorsville Apple Festival will be Saturday, October 21, in downtown Taylorsville. In addition to local apples, 450 vendor booths, and live music, there will be various activities, including:

• A Kids Candy Apple Art Contest is for ages 18 and under. Entries will be accepted until 12 noon when the judging begins, at the Information Booth located outside Walker Insurance. Each entry must consist of one candy apple, wrapped in clear plastic wrap. Apples will be judged on appearance, flavor, and creativity. There is also an Apple Dessert Contest for adults.

• 957 Mobile Cafe will serve a Sit Down or Take Out Breakfast for a fee. The festival breakfast menu will be: biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, egg, cheese,

pancakes, coffee, tea, and water.

• Little Miss and Teen Miss North Carolina will present The Miss Taylorsville Apple Festival pageant on the festival day at the Kids Corner Stage, with registration from 8:30 to 9:00 a.m. with pageant at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $50 (casual wear only). Contestants may enter Photogenic, Best Smile, Best Dress, and Best Personality for an additional $10 each. A winner will be awarded in each age group.

• A “Dunk a Politician” dunking booth, sponsored by the Lee and Stony Point Masonic Lodges, will be on the Courthouse Lawn for the public to participate in

“dunking a politician.”

• Custom Chainsaw Carving from Markey & Son’s Woodcraft & Carving will be on the Courthouse Lawn.

• Elf on the Shelf will be in her mobile pink playhouse down in the Kids Korner. She will be taking photos with the children and running around the festival, throwing her special snowflakes everywhere! If you find one, take it to the Liberty Sheds Booth where she has parked her mobile pink playhouse and turn it in for a prize.

• Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the proposed festival footprint will not expand onto Main Avenue, as it was not approved by officials.

For more information, contact Taylorsville Apple Festival, 828-632-2999, 828-578-3159, email taylorsvilleapplefestival@yahoo.com, or Alexander Cooperative Extension at 828-632-3125.