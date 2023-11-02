Early voting in Town election ends Nov. 4

Since early voting began on Oct. 19 in the Town of Taylorsville 2023 Municipal election, 176 people had cast ballots as of Tuesday evening. There are 1,366 registered voters in the city.

Fifteen candidates are running for office in the nonpartisan races: two for Mayor and thirteen for the four open Council seats.

Early voting runs 8am-5pm weekdays through Friday, Nov. 3, with Saturday voting on Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All Early Voting for this election takes place at Alexander County Board of Elections office, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville.

Election Day voting will be on Tuesday, November 7, at Alexander Senior Center, 730 7th Street SW, for all city precincts.

Mayoral race

Cyle T. Emke, age 29, is seeking the mayor seat, and is employed in the furniture industry. Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman, 78, is seeking his fourth full elected term as Mayor. He previously served the remainder of the late Mayor Guy Barriger’s term as well after Barriger’s passing.

Town Council

Thirteen candidates are running for Town Council:

• Kimberly S. Brown (incumbent), age 57, small business owner and retired teacher;

• Eric Bumgarner, age 47, owner / operator truck driver,

• Jonathan Coley, age 44, small business owner and foster home resource coordinator,

• Harold Dagenhart, 80, retired,

• Glenn P. Deal, Jr., 74, financial consultant,

• Jason Durmire, small businessman,

• Edd Elliott, 78, retired paper company supervisor,

• Megan Hefner Fishel, 41, real estate agent,

• Gregory Foster, 60, director of Alexander County 911,

• William Fox, II, 34, golf club assistant superintendent,

• Tristan St. Clair, 41, road maintenance and funeral service employee,

• Jack Simms (incumbent), 73, retired consultant,

• Tamara Odom, age 52, office assistant and retired teacher.