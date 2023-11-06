Taylorsville Election Update

During Early Voting in the Town of Taylorsville 2023 Election for Mayor and Town Council, a total of 257 people voted. This represents 18.68 percent of the 1,376 registered voters inside the city limits, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Board of Elections Director.

The last opportunity to vote will be on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7. Voters will vote at the Alexander Senior Center on election day 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Graphics courtesy of Alexander County Board of Elections)



