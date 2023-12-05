Thomas “Tom” Lee Pennell, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Carolina Caring Catawba Valley Hospice House in Newton.

Tom was born October 22, 1935, in China Grove, to the late James Columbus Pennell and Wilma Meadlock Pennell.

He retired from Hickory Craft Furniture, where he was a driver and dispatcher. He loved spending time on the golf course and with his family and friends. He was also a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty Jean Pennell; three sons, James Earl Pennell (Susan), William Ray Pennell (Beth), and Michael Lee Pennell (Sheila), all of Taylorsville; a daughter, Shelly Morris (John) of Long Island, New York; a sister Glenda Drum of Taylorsville; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Taylorsville on Saturday, December 9, at 11:00 a.m., with a memorial service following at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.