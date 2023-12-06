Salon, Facetime With Tabby, opens in Stony Point

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) invites the public to the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Facetime With Tabby on Thursday, December 14, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Owner Tabby Stikeleather is excited to officially open her new salon, located at 731 Hunter Bridge Road in Stony Point.

Stikeleather said that Facetime With Tabby is a beauty and skincare oasis for relaxation. Clients will enjoy a healthy lifestyle through services such as facials (five different types), hair removal routine maintenance, lash lifting and tinting, brow lamination, and brow tinting.

“Stony Point has been the place my family and I have called home since I was born in 2001. Mom and Dad grew up in the area and call Alexander County their lifelong home,” said Stikeleather.

After graduating from Alexander Central High School, Stikeleather graduated from Mitchell Community College of Cosmetic Arts. She is now a licensed esthetician.

“I have always dreamed of having a business of my own. I have a passion for making people feel good and look good and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Stikeleather. “My services fit everyone’s needs. I offer people an opportunity to relax and unwind in this busy world at the new salon.”

With Christmas just around the corner, gift certificates will be available for purchase, too.

Facetime With Tabby is open by appointment only. To set up an appointment to discover the wide range of services offered, find Tabby on Facebook or Instagram @FacetimeWithTabby or call 704-929-4761.