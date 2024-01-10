Jan. 9 storm brings wind, flooding

A storm which brought more than four inches of rain and high winds on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, caused travel problems, downed trees, prompted school schedule changes, and flooding, among other problems.

Due to the wind advisories from 10 a.m. and into the evening, Alexander County Schools officials announced Monday that the system would observe a virtual learning day for all staff and students on Tuesday, according to school leaders posting on Facebook.

The public schools were first put on a two-hour delay Wednesday, then three-hour delay, then virtual learning.

About 4.39 inches of rain fell in about 14 hours, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, at a rain gauge operated by Alexander County Emergency Management in Taylorsville.

North Carolina Department of Transportation closed a portion of Old Wilkesboro Road due to a rain swollen stream overflowing a bridge northwest of Jay Burke Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Downed trees were reported in multiple locations as well.