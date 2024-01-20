Deonte’ Dewayne Yancey, the infant son of Teonte Yancy and Sierra Goble of Stony Point, went on to be with the Lord unexpectedly on January 20, 2024, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, include his brother, Marseille Yancey, and his sister, Makynsleigh Goble, both of the home; his maternal grandparents, Scott and Janet Goble of Stony Point; and his paternal grandparents, Romona Ynette Heller and Robert Lee White.

A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Collins will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Yancey Family.