Hospice achieves ACHC accreditation

By MICAH HENRY

For several years, leaders and staff at Hospice of Alexander County have been working to achieve a certificate from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care. Now, the agency has achieved their long-sought goal, said Executive Director Jamison Presnell, RN CHPN.

The news of Alexander Hospice’s ACHC Accreditation was communicated recently to Presnell and the Hospice Board shortly after the approval came on December 13, 2023. Presnell said the certificate is issued for a span of three years.

She and board members explained what this status means to the agency.

“This shows Alexander Hospice is going above and beyond, accredited like the hospices in the surrounding counties. It makes it a level playing field,” said Presnell. “It backs up the care we give with policies and procedures.”

“This recognizes that our Hospice is held to higher standards,” said Board President Lari Stuckey.

“Alexander Hospice is a tremendous asset to the people of Alexander County, and becoming ACHC accredited only helps our local Hospice to serve our community even more efficiently. The accreditation process has been long and arduous, but Executive Director Jamison Presnell has been instrumental in navigating this process. In gaining ACHC accreditation, each member of the Alexander Hospice staff, volunteers, and community partners continue to prove their commitment to our organization and the people of Alexander County. It is an honor to be part of this organization,” said Board Vice President Courtney Marlowe.

“This has been in the works for a decade,” said Hospice Board member Phil Icard. “It’s a very cumbersome task and almost a two-year process.”

Since 1985, Alexander Hospice has served residents of Alexander and surrounding counties. Alexander Hospice specializes in meeting the physical, emotional, spiritual and psychosocial needs of each patient and their family members as the end of life draws near.

Alexander Hospice is committed to helping both the patient and their family members live life to its fullest with optimal physical and emotional comfort and support.

The Hospice has a medical director, nurses, social worker, aides, a chaplain and volunteers to help care for the needs of patients and their families. The team works together to come up with the best plan of care for each individual patient.

All of the Hospice nurses live in the county which means they can they are close by when you need them. On-call nurses are available after hours, on weekends, and holidays by calling the Hospice office.

The staff and volunteers continually work as the agency’s slogan says, “We are neighbors serving neighbors!”

For more information, check Alexander Hospice out on Facebook or visit their website, at www.alexanderhospice.org.