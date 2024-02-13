Fundraiser assisting family who lost home to fire

A family in the Sugar Loaf Community is trying to rebuild their lives after suffering a devastating fire last month which left them without a home.

The home belonged to Jamie Sue Johnson and husband, Robert, who lived there with their children, they told The Times via Facebook.

“We lost everything except our lives and our three dogs’ lives,” said Mrs. Johnson. She noted that she is a homemaker and her husband is 100 percent disabled through the military.

Early on January 8, 2024, at 2:31 a.m., Sugar Loaf Fire Department was dispatched to 1165 Mt. Olive Church Road to a structure fire with Central Alexander and Ellendale Fire Department as Automatic Aid, said Daniel Fox, Alexander County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Upon arrival, the home had already suffered heavy fire damage with active fire spreading through the void space of the ceiling and roof along with under the house. Fire crews attempted to make an interior attack until the roof collapsed. Crews worked for over four hours to control the fire and complete overhaul operations to extinguish hotspots. The home was considered a total loss, displacing a family of four and several animals.

American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the displaced family. Fox said, thankfully, there were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters. Agencies involved were Sugar Loaf Fire Department, Central Alexander Fire Department, Ellendale Fire Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County EMS, American Red Cross, and Energy United.

The family needs men’s clothes in sizes 30/34 and 34/30 pants and XL shirts, ladies’ clothes in small/medium adult shirts and size 5/6 adult pants, XL shirts, and size 16 adult pants. Shoe sizes needed are men’s sizes 10, 12 and/or 13, and ladies’ sizes 7-9.

Donations may be made at Treasure Cove Antique Mall in Taylorsville, where the owners cleared a booth space out for the the Johnsons and donations are allowed to be taken there for the time being. Electronic donations made be made via Cashapp to: $Colosimos or Go Fund Me, at https://gofund.me/df7bc7c8.