Hickory Fire Captain Eric Sprinkle retires

Hickory Fire Captain Eric Sprinkle has retired after 30 years of service. He began his firefighting career on October 16, 1995. Sprinkle moved through the ranks and was promoted to Captain in December 2009.

Captain Sprinkle is certified as a level II firefighter through the North Carolina Fire & Rescue Commission. He has also completed the Operations level hazardous materials course and is certified as a Level II Fire Service Instructor. In 1995, he completed training as a certified apparatus operator and an emergency vehicle driver operator. In 2001, he completed training and became certified as a level I Fire inspector.

Sprinkle is also certified as an EMT-D through the Office of Emergency Medical Services and has been certified as a National Registry EMT. He also has completed training and is certified as NC Technical Rescuer in the areas of Vehicle Machinery Rescue, Ropes, Confined Space, Machinery & Agricultural, and Water Rescue. He also has completed training and certified as Fire Investigator Technician. He completed training and is certified as a Wildland firefighter. He also completed training and certified as Fire Officer I & II. In 2021, he graduated from Caldwell Community Collage with an Associate in Emergency Management.

Captain Sprinkle is a veteran of United States Air Force (1991-1995), where he was a firefighter. He was deployed two times in the Middle East.

For 19 years, Sprinkle has served on the Hickory Fire Department’s honor guard team and serves as a volunteer for Hiddenite Fire Department. He also is a member of the Hickory Fire Department Peer Support team.

He is married to Amy and has a daughter (Erica) and stepson (Joseph). He and Amy are members at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church where they help with the youth and go on mission trips.

In his off-time, Eric likes to spend time with his wife, Amy, going on adventures together. He also likes running. So much that he has run nine marathons and 50+ half marathons over the last 11 years.