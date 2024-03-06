Eddins wins Primary in GOP State House race



Blair Eddins, of Purlear, Wilkes County, won 6,847 votes (43.33 percent) of the vote in the N.C. State House District 94 Republican Primary on March 5, which includes all of Alexander and most of Wilkes counties.

Fellow Purlear resident (and Wilkes native) Stoney Greene received 4,901 votes (31.02 percent), while Alexander County’s candidates trailed behind, with Larry Yoder having 2,621 votes (16.59 percent) and Dwight Shook getting 1,433 votes (9.07 percent).

Eddins stated, “I first want to give all the glory to God. He ordains all things that come to pass. Without Him, none of this would have been possible.And I want to thank the great citizens of the 94th District. Today, we took the first step in making sure that our voices are heard in Raleigh. I am honored and humbled to have earned their vote, and I look forward to representing them. Together, we will work to make our homes and communities safe and prosperous for our children and future generations.”

In November, Eddins will face Democrat Steve Moree of Wilkesboro, who has Alexander County roots.