Marlowe wins Primary in District Court Judge race

In the Alexander and Iredell county Republican Primary election for District Court Judge Seat 3, Courtney Marlowe garnered 18,445 votes (65.7 percent) while Melissa Stewart received 9,630 votes (34.3 percent), according to unofficial results from the N.C. Board of Elections.

Marlowe currently serves as an Assistant District Attorney. Stewart is an attorney and currently works as a magistrate.

As Republican primary winner, Marlowe will be the next District Court Judge for Seat 3, as she does not face a challenger in the November General Election.

Marlowe commented, “It is deeply humbling to see your own name on a ballot and to know that you’ve asked the citizens of Alexander and Iredell counties to place their trust in you to be a judge. I am grateful that the members of this community have done just that; this is an incredible responsibility. The support from friends, family, and strangers alike has been such an overwhelming gift, and I am so thankful.”