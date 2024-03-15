Matthew Dennis Bridges, 44, of Sherrills Ford, passed away on March 15, 2024, at his home.

He was born June 2, 1979, to the late Parks Dennis Bridges and Betty Jane Norman Bridges of the home. He was a construction worker and attended Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Joseph Dwayne Bridges and girlfriend Eryn Baker of Lincolnton; a daughter, Isabella Grace Bridges of Sherrills Ford; a brother, Justin Lee Bridges of Statesville; two sisters, Delores Hoilman and husband Wade of Newton, and Andrea Marlowe of Sherrills Ford; three nephews, Dustin Marlowe, Kenny Hoilman and wife Jen, and Ryan Hoilman and wife Sami; a niece, Abbigail Bridges; ten great-nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Jessica Bridges.

A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 4 p.m., at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2306 Buffalo Shoals Rd, Statesville, NC 28677. Pastor Beau Mills and Rev. Donald Jarvis will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Bridges Family.