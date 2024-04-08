Patsy Bell Morrison, 88, of Statesville, passed away on April 7, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House after a brief illness.

Patsy was born July 29, 1935, in Tennessee, to the late John Porter Bell, Leola Bell Mullnex, and Ida T. Bell. She was a charter member at Crestview Baptist Church and retired from the Rental Uniform Company.

Survivors include a son, Tony Morrison of Statesville; two daughters, Jeanette Lapish and Linda Goforth, both of Statesville; a brother, John P. Bell Jr. of South Carolina; and two sisters, Linda DeTitta of New York, and Carolyn Gossett of South Carolina.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, April 22, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at Crestview Baptist Church, 226 Crestview Acres Rd, Statesville, NC 28677, by Rev. Lloyde Jarvis. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church.

Memorials may be given to Crestview Baptist Church Statesville, 226 Crestview Acres Rd, Statesville, NC 28677.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Morrison Family.