Albertina Sanchez Ramos, 59, of Claremont, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Albertina was born November 1, 1964, in Michoacán, Mexico, the daughter of the late Jesus Ramos and Francisca Rafael Guardian.

Her legacy of love: a wife, a mother, a grandma too. This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, a stronger person would be hard to find and, in your heart, you were always kind, you fought for us in one way or another, not just as a wife, not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, now the time has come for you to rest so go in peace, you have earned your sleep your love in our hearts we’ll eternally keep. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Taylorsville and helped with the Eucharist Ministry of the church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margarita Ramos.

Those left to cherish and honor her legacy include her husband of 45 years, Alvaro Sixtos Sanchez; her children, Rogelio Sanchez (Elizabeth), Elena Sanchez (Leo Dan), Juana Sanchez, Evangelina Sanchez, and Marcos Sanchez; her grandchildren, Erandi Sanchez, Jair Ambrocio, Irery Sanchez, Naomi Garcia, Eliza Sanchez, Leo Ambrocio, Alfredo Lince, Naya Garcia, and Franco Rafael Sanchez; and her brothers and sisters, Concepcion Ramos, Eustacio Ramos, Juana Ramos, Maria Ramos, Salvador Ramos, and Santiago Ramos.

The mass service will be held at Noon, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Taylorsville. Father Jose C. Cardenas will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Albertina Sanchez Ramos.