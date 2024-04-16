Grilled chicken and summer clothing giveaway set April 27

The Bridge Community and Grill 4 God from Statesville will be serving their famous grilled chicken plates to any neighbors in need, both physically and spiritually, at Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville, on Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Additionally, there will be a Spring/Summer clothes giveaway.

The Bridge Community will also have representatives on hand from the Shelter Home of Caldwell County (of Alexander County) domestic violence program, bringing attention to Domestic Violence Awareness — stop by their booth.

DJ Super Fly will be on the stage during this event with a variety of music!

Stop by and meet The Bridge Community Team, too, said Priscilla Jenkins, Director. “The goals of this event are to inform our friends and neighbors that we are here and we care. Together, we can help our communities strive for greatness!”

Jenkins is asking for local churches, pastors, ministers, evangelists, to come out and volunteer at the prayer tent.

“We will be partnering with many other churches, nonprofit, and community organizations praying for and with the community for the power of Christ to turn lives around,” she noted.

For more information, call 828-352-9579 or visit the-bridge-community.org