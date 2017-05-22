16/90 T’ville Scoops Ice Cream Shop Has Ribbon Cutting

Alexander EDC event held May 21, 2017

A good crowd attended the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation’s ribbon cutting on Sunday, May 21, 2017, to celebrate the grand opening of 16/90 T’ville Scoops​. Owners Barry and Lisa McDonald opened the popular ice cream shop back in April, but just recently expanded their hours to Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (closed on Monday). The response has been overwhelmingly positive regarding the staff and quality of the ice cream, according to Gary Herman of the Alexander EDC staff.