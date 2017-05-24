Donald Pinkney Sisk, 68, entered his heavenly destination on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 surrounded by family and friends. His love for his family will continue as he joyfully celebrates in heaven with his parents, Watson and Margaret Sisk, and his two sons, Jason and Adam.

Don is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Adrianne and husband Chuck Wrinkle; grandsons, Drew and Ancel of Bogart, Georgia; granddaughters, Breiana, Addison and Analeigh Sisk of Hickory; and a brother, Ervin Sisk of Ft. Bragg, California. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive him.

“Sisko,” as he was known by many, LOVED his music and played it loud for others to enjoy as well! He will live on in our hearts and memories each time we hear many of his favorite songs. Sisko had a deep love for the 15 dogs he raised over his lifetime, and especially for “Blue Boy,” his companion for the past five years. He even bought a VW van so Blue Boy could go places with him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sisko’s memory to the Humane Society of Catawba County, PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

A celebration service will be held at Bass Smith Funeral Home on Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

“Finally, Summing it all up, friends, I’d say you’ll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things that are just, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious—the best, not the worst. Put into practice what you learned from me, what you’ve heard and seen and realized. Do that, and our God, who makes everything work together, will work you into His most excellent harmonies.” (Philippians 4:8-9)

Bass-Smith Funeral Home, in Hickory, is serving the family of Donald Pinkney Sisk and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.