Joseph Wade Myers “Bill,” 87, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday, May 29, 2017 with his daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Robert Page.

Graveside Funeral Services will be Saturday afternoon, June 3, 2017 at 1 o’clock, in Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, 3525 Dover Church Rd, Taylorsville. Visitation will be Friday evening, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North St, Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted.

Bill was born October 14, 1929, in Winston Salem, a son of James Gilbright Myers and Susie Holsclaw Myers. He honorably served in the US Navy as an Aircraft Machinist, and was a Korean War Veteran.

He loved sports, especially baseball. He played ball and was featured in the newspaper as the Lenoir boy holding the trophy.

Bill leaves behind his son, Gil Travis Myers of Charleston, South Carolina; a daughter, Tracy Jo Myers (Robert) of Round O, South Carolina; a step-daughter, Jean Lenoir Tillett of Walterboro, South Carolina; a sister, Wanda Pennell of Winston Salem; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Susie Myers; a daughter, Ida Marie Parks; a step-daughter, Anita Elaine Tucker; three brothers, Ed Myers, Thurston Myers, and Don Myers; a sister, Mildred White; and his long-time companion, Florene Tuttle.

Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.