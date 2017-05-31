Michael “Todd” Campbell, 54, of Taylorsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

He was born on Thursday, July 4, 1962, to the late Allen Leroy Campbell and Laura Ann Robinette of Iredell County. He was of the Baptist faith, was well known for collecting all kinds of rocks, and enjoyed NASCAR along with building race cars in his spare time.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Laura Anna Hall of Marion; a daughter, Hunter Brooke Campbell of the home; two brothers, Mark Allen Campbell and Jeffrey Scott Campbell, both of Marion; a sister, Lillie Campbell Hollifield of Marion; three nephews, Tanner Scott Campbell, John Allen Hollifield, and Caleb Edd Hollifield; and a very special friend, Danny “Buck” Tripplett.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Rocky Face Baptist Church, from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at Noon with Rev. Mark Dula and Rev. Ryan Hodges officiating.

All memorials can be made to the Hunter Campbell Education Fund at PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

