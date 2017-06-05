Judy Lane Fox Fox, 74, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, June 5, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born January 11, 1943, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Eugene Ralph and Willa Mae (Bill) Fox. Before her disability, she was employed in textiles at the Dickey Worsted Mill.

Judy struggled without complaint for fifty years with a rare spinal disease, and now that struggle is over. Even in death she wanted to help others as she requested her remains be donated to medical science in hopes that she could benefit others through research. Judy was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Fox; two brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Fox; and her mother-in-law, Mary Belle Chapman Fox.

Judy is survived by three sons, Gary Fox and wife Robin of Huntersville, Craig Fox and wife Amy of Taylorsville, and Randy Cleve Fox of San Francisco, California; two sisters, Tammy Rufty Wells and husband Kent of Blairsville, Georgia, and Karen Rufty Parlier and husband Bentley of Statesville; five grandchildren, Lauren Fox of New York, Brett Fox of Charlotte, Brooke Fox Poole and husband Delwin of Mebane, Christen Fox Reece and husband Harold of Bethlehem, and Anna Beth Fox Lackey and husband Desmond of Taylorsville; seven great-grandchildren, MaKayla, Malachi and Mariah Poole, Landon and Lindsey Reece, Brenston and Adaline Lackey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2017, at Stony Baptist Church, Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point. Rev. Rick Norman and Rev. Andrew Sharpe will officiate.

