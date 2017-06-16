Gary Gene Bare, 70, of Taylorsville passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Cleveland Regional Medical Center in Lincolnton.

Mr. Bare was born June 17, 1944, the son of the late James Grigg Sr. and Merle Whitworth Grigg. A US Navy Veteran, he was a supervisor in the textile industry.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Gail Thomas Grigg of the home; a daughter, Tammy Grigg Dameron of Hickory; two sons, Bobby Gene Grigg of Iron Station and Danny Grigg of Pumpkin Center.

A graveside service was held on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm at Mt. Herman Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Dagenhart officiating.

Memorials may be sent to the Building Fund at Calvary Baptist Church at 550 5th Avenue SW; Taylorsville, NC 28681.