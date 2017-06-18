Kim Herman Darden, 57, of Conover passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at her residence following a long period of declining health.

She was born August 7, 1959 in Catawba County to the late Winfred (Bud) and Frances C. Herman.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Stephen C. (Steve) Darden of the home; daughter, Kelly D. Brantley; son, Lee T. Darden; and three grandchildren.

A service of remembrance was held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at New Vision Presbyterian Church on Thornburg Drive in Conover. with Rev. Mark D. Osborne as officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Vision “Pack a Bag” Program, 502 Thornburg Drive, NE, Conover, NC 28613.

Condolences may be sent to the Darden family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.